Jodhpur rains: Army called in to rescue marooned residents from low-lying areas

The Jodhpur district administration on Thursday roped in the army to rescue marooned residents in waterlogged low-lying areas amid heavy rainfall in the city.

New Roop Nagar colony, a low-lying area, was waterlogged for the past three days due to heavy rainfall.

In the last 24 hours, the city received 73mm rainfall, the highest in the city, followed by Alwar (45mm), Phalodi (43.2mm), Jalore (32mm) and Jaipur (19.2mm).

District collector, Himanshu Gupta said, “There was no rain today, the situation is relatively better. The army has been called in for rescue works and efforts are made to clear clogged water.”

He added that no casualties have been reported on Thursday.

In the last three days, at least six people, including four children, died in rain-related incidents in the city.

Also Read: Jodhpur: Heavy rain wreaks havoc; parts of city submerged, schools shut

The administration roped in mud pumps to drain the water out from but with no adequate drainage system to route this water out, teams of NDRF and Army have been rescuing people from their flooded homes and safely relocating them.

“Today is the fourth day, we are stuck due to water and nothing is being done. The government needs to clear the clogged water,” said a resident of Roop Nagar.

The condition is grim in Jodhpur as several areas are submerged in water due to heavy rains and absence of drainage system.

There were reports of houses collapsing that came from Bikaner district in Rajasthan that saw the deaths of at least three persons with several others injured.

The Bikaner incident came to light on Thursday morning following which the bodies were shifted to a mortuary for postmortem, said police.

“The house was situated in an isolated area under Dantoor police station. It collapsed sometime last night in which the house owner Mahaveer Kumar (40), his wife Savitri (35) and son aged around 10-12 years were killed,” the police said.

Prima facie, the incident occurred due to rainfall, said police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON