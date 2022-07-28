Home / India News / Widespread rain expected in parts of northwest India from today: IMD
Widespread rain expected in parts of northwest India from today: IMD

The monsoon trough is near its normal position and it is very likely to continue to shift northwards during the next 2-3 days
A cyclonic circulation is lying over central parts of Rajasthan. (File image)
A cyclonic circulation is lying over central parts of Rajasthan.
Updated on Jul 28, 2022 10:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Widespread rain is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, north Haryana and north Punjab among other parts of northwest India starting Thursday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The monsoon trough is near its normal position and it is very likely to continue to shift northwards during the next 2-3 days.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over central parts of Rajasthan and another over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast in lower tropospheric levels.

Under the influence of these systems, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning is likely over Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday and Friday; Himachal Pradesh, north Punjab, north Haryana-Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh till July 31 and Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh till August 1.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over north Haryana-Chandigarh & Himachal Pradesh Thursday and Friday; Uttarakhand and over East Uttar Pradesh on July 30.

Widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm & lightning very likely to continue over Central, West, East and South India during next 2-3 days. Isolated heavy rain is also very likely over Jharkhand today; Bihar and Telangana today and tomorrow; Rayalaseema & Coastal Andhra Pradesh on July 30 and 31.

