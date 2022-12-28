Join hands against BJP’s ‘misrule’ in Tripura: Opposition

The Opposition Left Front and the Congress have appealed to the people of poll-bound Tripura to join hands against the “misrule” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and vote it out.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, they called the BJP’s rule anarchical and accused it of denying civil rights and destroying media. “Independent functioning of the opposition parties has been immobilized by throttling their voice. ...a one-party tyrannical rule has been imposed in the state,” the statement said.

It called upon the people to come forward cutting across political, religious, caste, and community identities to protest against the alleged misrule.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury and Congress’s Tripura chief Birajit Sinha were among those who signed the statement.

The CPI (M) and Congress have called for the unification of all secular, democratic, and anti-BJP forces. But they are yet to forge an alliance.

The statement alleged a section of the police administration helped the ruling party in its undemocratic and unconstitutional actions. It alleged inaction against criminals associated with the ruling party. “The rule of law has been replaced by the rule of the jungle.”

Sinha said people have faith in Congress and that there has been no discussion on forging n alliance with the CPI (M).

BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty accused the Opposition of trying to confuse people about the good governance of their government.

The Left Front ruled Tripura, where polls are due next year, for two decades before the BJP was voted to power in 2018.