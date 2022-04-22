Jugnauth meets Guv, CM; praises Kashi’s ‘amazing’ development

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth met Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath here on Friday and discussed investment and business opportunities in the state.

The aspect of connecting Bhojpuri-speaking people of Mauritius to the tourist centres of Uttar Pradesh and also expanding the export of GI-tagged (geographical indication) and other products were also discussed in the meeting, official sources said.

Yogi felicitated Jugnauth with an ‘angavastram’ prepared by Kashi artisans.

A grand wooden model of the Ram temple was also gifted to him before Jugnauth left for the airport, concluding his three-day visit to Varanasi.

Yogi said Uttar Pradesh was fully prepared to play a leading role in whatever development prospects were there between India and Mauritius.

He said Mauritians can consider India to be the land of their ancestors and urged them to come to India as “there is huge potential for investment in various sectors, along with tourism.”

Yogi appreciated the contribution of former Mauritius Prime Minister Sir Aniruddha Jugnauth (father of Pravind) in maintaining friendly relations between India and Mauritius.

He said he had visited Mauritius in 2017 and received the best wishes of Sir Aniruddha during the UP Ambedkar Sammelan held in February 2018.

Yogi said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is touching new heights in the field of development and according to his vision Uttar Pradesh was continuously developing and moving forward. Residents and traders of Mauritius are welcome in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Yogi said 119 sugarcane crushing mills are operating in Uttar Pradesh. People from UP went to Mauritius for cultivation of sugarcane. UP and Mauritius can work together in the field of sugarcane research and technology and also in AYUSH, he said.

Yogi emphasized on sharing of technical and necessary information between the two countries in the field of agriculture and sugarcane development.

Earlier, Jugnauth said Mauritius had an emotional attachment to India. Both the countries can expand the prospects of development to a great extent.

While expressing gratitude on his visit to Kashi, he said he enjoyed coming here.

“Mauritius has an emotional attachment to India. Both the countries can expand the prospects of development to a great extent. Sugar is the main source of economy in Mauritius and laid special emphasis on working together on possibilities in the sugar sector.” He also invited Indians to invest in his country.

Referring to the development of Kashi, he said when he had come here three years ago and now there has been amazing development here.

On Thursday, the Mauritian prime minister, along with his wife Kobita Jugnauth, visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple. They also took a round of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

Pravind Jugnauth’s ancestors were from Ballia in UP.

On Thursday morning, he had immersed the ashes of his father

Sir Aniruddha Jugnauth in the Ganga amid chanting of Vedic mantras.