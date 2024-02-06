Justice Arun Bhansali takes oath as the Chief Justice of Allahabad HC

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Monday administered oath to Justice Arun Bhansali as the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court. The oath was administered in the Chief Justice’s courtroom in the presence of all the sitting judges of the Allahabad High Court. Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Monday administered oath to Justice Arun Bhansali as the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court. (HT Photo)

Prominent among those who were present included UP’s advocate general Ajay Kumar Misra, additional solicitor general of India Shashi Prakash Singh, additional advocate generals – Manish Goyal, MC Chaturvedi, Ajit Kumar Singh, Neeraj Tripathi, president of high court bar association – Ashok Singh, bar’s secretary Nitin Sharma and others.

Justice Arun Bhansali was appointed as the judge of the Rajasthan High Court on January 8, 2013. By a notification dated February 2, 2024 issued by Union ministry of law and justice, Justice Arun Bhansali was appointed as the Chief Justice of Allahabad high court.

The post of chief justice had fallen vacant after the retirement of Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker on November 21, 2023 and Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta was appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court.

Born on October 15, 1967, Justice Arun Bhansali got himself enrolled as lawyer on July 8, 1989. Subsequently, he was elevated as judge of Rajasthan High Court on January 8, 2013. Before he was appointed to the judiciary, he had significant experience at the Rajasthan High Court at Jodhpur, where he focused on a variety of legal areas including taxes, corporate law, civil law, and constitutional concerns.

Over the course of his almost eleven-year service as a high court judge, Justice Arun Bhansali has authored over 1230 reported judgments, leaving a remarkable legacy on the judiciary.

Justice Bhansali will retire on October 14, 2029.