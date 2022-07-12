Kannauj youth arrested for posting objectionable photo of Yogi Adityanath
A 20-year-old youth was arrested in Kannauj for allegedly posting an objectionable photograph of chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Facebook, police said on Monday
Kannauj superintendent of police, Rajesh Srivastava, identified the accused as Ashish Yadav. According to Srivastava, Yadav is a class 12 dropout. A complaint was made against Yadav on Twitter after which, he was arrested, said the SP. The accused was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed in Talgram police station.
“He (Yadav) was arrested for his post on Sunday night and was produced before the court on Monday. He has been remanded in judicial custody. A case against him under sections 153, 295A, 505 of the IPC and section 67 of Information Technology (IT) Act has been registered,” he added.
-
HC directs trial court to defer hearing of defamation case against Rahul Gandhi
Mumbai: The Bombay high court has directed the trial court to defer the hearing of the defamation complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mahesh Shrishimal against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi beyond July 28 and continued the interim protection granted to Gandhi in December 2021 till the next hearing. Shrishimal has lodged a complaint against Gandhi for making allegedly derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in Rajasthan in 2018.
-
Ludhiana | Industrialists stage protest over potholes on Bahadur Ke road, march into zonal chief’s office
Irked over the pothole-riddled Bahadur Ke road, the industrialists, under the banner of Bahadur Ke Textile and Knitwear Association, staged a protest against the municipal corporation and marched into the office of MC Zone- A commissioner Neeraj Jain on Monday. President Tarun Jain Bawa urged the officials not to send any civic body staff to collect tax. Bawa said over 500 textile and allied industry units are situated on the road with an annual turnover of over ₹10,000-crore.
-
Shiv Sena MPs ask Thackeray to support Murmu, mend fences with Shinde and BJP; Sena likely to back BJP nominee
Mumbai: Under enormous pressure to retain control over party MPs, Shiv Sena chief and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to announce support for Droupadi Murmu, the candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance for the presidential election on July 18. The parliamentarians who attended a meeting called by Thackeray on Monday insisted that the party build bridges with Shinde and the BJP.
-
More women adopting family planning methods: NFHS-5 survey
Women adopting family planning methods have increased over the years, national family health survey-5 (NFHS-5) data has revealed. According to this data, 62.4% women from 15 to 49 years of age use some kind of family planning method. This percentage was 45.5% in NFHS-4. The NFHS-5 data came in January this year and has compiled survey done in 2019-20 while in NFHS-4 response of people surveyed in 2015-16 were compiled.
-
New umbrella body of Uttar Pradesh farmers to hold first protest today
A Sanyukt Kisan Morcha that has been set up in Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) to highlight farmers' issues and to get them resolved will hold its first protest across the state on Tuesday. Twenty-two farmer organisations have set up the SKM on June 26. “On July 12, the leaders of the new farmers' body would stage protests across the state and later hand over memorandum to officials at district headquarters,” he said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics