Atala violence: Police get remand of Javed pump for questioning; nine others untraceable

The Kareli police have received remand of alleged mastermind of Atala violence Javed Pump lodged in Deoria Jail. The police will now question Javed at jail in connection with the Gangster Act slapped on him recently. (Pic for representation)

Nine other persons on whom Gangster Act was slapped are evading arrest and they are trying to surrender before the court, police said.

After slapping Gangster Act on 10 accused on August 19, the police have launched a search for them. While the alleged mastermind Javed Pump is lodged at Deoria Jail, others have gone into hiding after being released on bail. They received bail sometime before the Gangster Act was slapped on them in the case but none of them is traceable now, police officials claimed.

The accused are now trying to surrender at the court in the Gangster case before police can arrest them.

One of them has filed an application to surrender before the court recently, police officials said.

To mention, thousands of people had assembled at Atala Crossing after Friday prayers on June 10, 2022 to protest the objectionable remarks made by the then BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

However, the protest turned violent, and mob pelted cops with stones resulting in injuries to many policemen including former IG Range Rakesh Kumar Singh. The mob also torched some vehicles. Police claimed that Javed Mohd aka Javed Pump was the mastermind of the violence, and he incited the youth through social media to assemble at Atala for violent protests.

An FIR was lodged against 70 named and 5,000 unidentified protestors at Kareli and Khuldabad police stations. Over 100 persons including Javed Pump were arrested and were lodged at different jails across the state. All of the accused received bail, but Javed Pump is still in jail.

On August 19, Kareli police slapped Gangster Act on Javed Pump, Faisal Raza, Arif Ali, Atif Ahmad, Ahmad Ali, Ilyas, Asif, Abdul Rehman, Hamza Ansari and Amir Khan.

Police officials said that a search has been launched to trace the whereabouts of these persons and arrest them before they could surrender before the court. A police team will soon record the statement of Javed Pump in jail, officials added.

