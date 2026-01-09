Kashi BJP forms 100 teams to verify ASD voters in Varanasi

A day after UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary directed BJP workers to verify absentee, shifted and dead (ASD) voters, Kashi BJP has formed 100 teams of its workers for the verification of ASD voters removed from draft rolls in Varanasi city. A senior office bearer of the BJP city unit will accompany every team. UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary (File)

Varanasi city unit BJP president Pradeep Agrahari said that booth presidents will examine the draft rolls of their respective booths, and in case any eligible voter is not in the list or is dropped in a wrong manner, names of such people will be noted in all 100 wards. This work will be completed in two days. Starting from January 11, the BJP teams will help fill the form for adding the names.

He said that at least two war rooms will be set up in all three assembly constituencies—Varanasi South, Varanasi North, and Varanasi Cantonment—of Varanasi. At these war rooms, the BJP workers will help such people fill the forms for inclusion in the electoral rolls, if their names were dropped as ASD Voters.

He added that a report of such voters, whose names were dropped as ASD voters despite still being residents, will be prepared and sent to the organisation and state leadership.

A senior leader said that the same exercise will be done in the entire Varanasi district at every booth.

Earlier on Thursday, Pankaj Chaudhary said that BJP workers would visit every polling booth with the electoral rolls to verify whether any names had been wrongly deleted. Carrying the draft rolls of their respective booths, they would check if voters marked as ASD (absentee, shifted, or deceased) had actually moved away or not. They would also look into cases of voters listed as “no mapping.”