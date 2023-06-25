Shravan month from July 4: Devotees at KV temple to be greeted with rose showers

The Kashi Vishwanath temple administration has begun efforts to accord a red-carpet welcome to devotees and kanwariyas who are expected to arrive in large numbers at the KV temple in the pious month of Shravan that begins from July 4. Devotees at KV temple to be greeted with rose showers (HT file photo)

A senior official of KV temple said rose petals will be showered on the devotees from all the entry points.

A German hangar has been installed in the KV complex to shield devotees from sun and rain. Nearly 40 per cent devotees enter the KV temple from Ganga Dwar, the temple gate at the Ganga Ghat, which will also be used for VIP entry too to avoid overcrowding.

Chief executive officer, Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Sunil Verma said, “Preparations are underway to welcome the devotees of Lord Shiva in the pious month of Shravan. Most of the arrangements have been made. In addition to the facilities which were given last year, certain more facilities will be added. A complete plan for the convenience, entry and exit of the devotees is ready. Our special focus will be on crowd management to guard against any inconvenience to the devotees.”

He said on June 27, divisional commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma will chair a meeting in which arrangements and preparations for Shravan will be reviewed. After the meeting, the new arrangements will be implemented at the KV Temple from July 1.

“The VIPs will reach the Ganga Dwar of KV Dham by boats either at NaMo ghat or at Asi Ghat and from there they would reach the KV temple,” officials said.

“Matting, coolers, fans and RO water will be made available to the devotees. Drinking water arrangements are being further improved on the temple premises,” officials added.

A team of officials will monitor the control room for better crowd management. Yatri Suvidha Kendra, the centre meant for devotees has been equipped with a sound system to assist the devotees who would enter and exit from the same gates during the Shravan month.

Around 1 lakh devotees have been visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Dham on Saturday, Sunday and Monday in June for offering prayers and this number is expected to increase to 1.75 lakh daily.

“Over five lakh devotees offered prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath on each Monday last year and this time the numbers are going to go up more,” officials said.

Facilitation centers and help centers equipped with sound systems will also be set up. Adequate security arrangements will be made in not just KV temple but other Shiva temples too.