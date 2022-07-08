Kashi’s former mayor recalls Shinzo Abe’s visit, pays tribute
Kashi’s former mayor Ramgopal Mohle strongly condemned the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was killed during an election campaign speech on Friday.
Mohale recalled Shinzo Abe’s visit to Kashi seven years ago. Accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the then Japanese PM Abe visited Kashi on December 12, 2015.
Sharing his memories about his meeting with Abe in Japan, Mohle said that during his tenure as mayor, he had the opportunity to visit Japan with a delegation of the Government of India on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the visit, he had a personal meeting with Shinjo Abe. Mohale said the former Prime Minister of Japan had a great attachment to the spiritual culture and traditions of Kashi, due to which the relations between Japan and India grew stronger.
“When he visited Kashi about 7 years ago, I had the opportunity to receive him along with PM Narendra Modi. Abe was overwhelmed by seeing the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, “ Mohale said.
During the visit, the announcement for International Cooperation and Convention Centre Rudraksha was made, and with his cooperation, the grand Rudraksh Conventional Center took shape in Kashi, he added.
In tribute to Shinzo Abe, Mohale prayed to Baba Kashi Vishwanath to rest the soul of the former prime minister. Moreover, Mohale prayed that the forces of violence and terror be destroyed throughout the world.
Redressal of civic issues: Toll-free number 1533 receives 205 calls on day 1
As many as 205 calls were received by the state-wide toll-free number 1533 to solve civic problems of the cities. The toll-free service was inaugurated by the minister of urban development AK Sharma on Wednesday. Additional director of urban development department Dr Aslam Ansari said as many as 18 people are taking calls and listening to every problem patiently. Every problem is tracked down until it is solved, Aslam Ansari added.
2012 uterus scam in Bihar: HC allows plea to call in CBI for probe
The Patna high court, which is hearing a public interest litigation alleging a nexus between officials and doctors that led to illegal removal of uterus of a number of women and minor girls under a central government medical insurance scheme in Bihar in 2012, has allowed a plea to make the Central Bureau of Investigation a party in the case, one of the lawyers for the petitioners said.
Bihar to launch app to offer farm equipments on rent
Bihar's co-operative department will launch an app-based system for providing farm equipments like harvesters and tractors on hire to small and marginal farmers in around 3,000 primary agricultural credit societies (PACS) next week, officials said. The rentals would be on hourly basis, sources said. PACS are co-operative societies working at the gram panchayat level , which enable farmers to get credit and also help in procurement of foodgrains after harvesting in rabi and kharif seasons.
Lalu’s health improving, says daughter Misa, releases pics
Ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, 74, is showing signs of improvement in Prasad's health and was able to sit up on his bed at AIIMS, New Delhi, on Friday, according to his eldest daughter and MP Misa Bharti. On Friday, Bharti tweeted pictures of her father sitting on his hospital bed. In the pictures, Prasad is seen sitting on a chair and bed.
Congress leader Ashu Banger arrested on fraud charge
The district police on Friday arrested Ashu Banger, who had left the Aam Aadmi Party to join Congress, on the charge of forgery. A case has been registered against Banger of Moga and Hardeep Singh Brar of Muktsar under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Moga city police station.
