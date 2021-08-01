Katihar Mayor murder case: 5 more held

The police on Sunday arrested five more persons in connection with the recent killing of Katihar Mayor, officials said. With this, all together nine persons, including a mother-daughter duo, have so far been arrested in the case.

Shivraj Paswan alias Shiva Paswan, 40, was shot dead late Thursday evening when he was returning his home.

Katihar superintendent of police Vikash Kumar, while confirming the recent arrests, said among the five persons held on Sunday, one named accused was arrested from West Bengal’s Siliguri. His remand was taken and he is being brought to Katihar on August 3, he said.

However, a local BJP MLA’s nephew, who is a named accused in the FIR, is still at large, the officials said. “Police is on a hunt to nab the MLA’s nephew,” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, leaders from various political parties have started visiting the house of the deceased Mayor.

Bihar deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad, who recently visited the family of the deceased, faced wrath of locals who suspected a partial probe as the nephew of a BJP MLA was involved in the case.

Earlier on Saturday, Congress leader Tariq Anwar visited Paswan’s family and demanded an impartial probe into the case.