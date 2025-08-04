Kaushambi family held hostage; robbed of 5 lakh, case registered

Five masked men looted ₹5 lakh in cash and jewellery after holding a family hostage and threatening to kill the house owner’s son by placing a sickle to his neck. The incident occurred on Sunday night, in Kokhraj area of Kaushambi.The robbers entered the house by jumping over the wall, said police on Monday. The robbers entered the house by jumping over the wall. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

A case of robbery has been registered against unknown persons in the matter at Kokhraj police station, they added.

According to reports, Manish Jaiswal, a resident of Kokhraj, runs a flour mill and a grocery shop from his home. On Sunday night, five robbers entered his house by scaling the wall, assaulted him, his wife Ruchi, and their two daughters, Priyanshi (4) and Laddu (2), before locking the family in a room.

He told police that a robber held a sickle to his five-year-old son Utkarsh’s neck, threatening to kill him if anyone raised an alarm. Out of fear, the family revealed where the cash and jewellery were kept. The robbers fled with valuables worth around ₹5 lakh, including ₹90,000 in cash and gold and silver jewellery.

After the robbers fled, the victims raised an alarm, prompting villagers to gather at the scene. Police arrived shortly after and launched a search operation for the suspects.

On Monday morning, assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Rajesh Kumar Singh also inspected the spot. A case was registered against unknown persons under the sections of robbery and teams have been formed to nab them.