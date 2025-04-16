Kaushambi girl: Four including parents accused of selling girl, sent to jail

The police arrested the parents, the buyer and the middleman accused of selling a 13-year-old Kaushambi girl for ₹5 lakh and jailed them on Wednesday. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

CO Manjhanpur Satendra Tiwari, investigating the case, claimed that the allegations levelled by the teenager against the accused were true.

The 13-year-old girl from the Karari area said that Kamlesh Pasi, a resident of neighbouring village Biharojpur, often visited her house. Many times, he would also bring along Karmveer Yadav, son of Shyam Singh, a resident of Nagla Rampur village under Raja Ka Rampur police station area of Etah district.

According to the victim, both the accused had visited her house on March 14, as well. That evening, the victim ate dinner and after eating, felt sleepy and dizzy and hence went to sleep.

The next day, when she woke up, she found herself at Karmveer Yadav’s house in Etah. According to the victim, when asked, Yadav himself told her that he had bought her from her parents for ₹5 lakh.

Yadav kept her hostage in his house for two days. On the night of March 16, the teenager somehow escaped and reached her house but her parents refused to let her live with them and had told her that she had been sold.

With the help of her aunt, the girl had complained about the incident on the Child Line. She also narrated her ordeal to DM Kaushambi Madhusudan Hulgi.

On the orders of Child Welfare Committee (CWC) chairman Kamlesh Chandra, the police registered a case against all four accused on Wednesday.

CO Tiwari said that all four accused were challaned and sent to jail.