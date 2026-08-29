Ranchi, Eleven of 24 districts in Jharkhand are facing rainfall deficit this year, with Pakur registering the highest shortfall at 54 per cent, an official said on Saturday. 11 districts of Jharkhand facing rainfall deficit with Pakur highest at 54 pc

The deficiency is due to "uneven rainfall distribution, caused by various factors including El Niño and local phenomena", Ranchi Meteorological Centre Deputy Director Abhishek Anand told PTI.

El Niño is characterised by unusually warm ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific.

Jharkhand's overall rainfall deficiency is at 10 per cent, which comes under the normal category, the RMC deputy director said.

A deviation of 19 per cent in rainfall is considered to be normal, according to the India Meteorological Department .

The state has received 698 mm of rainfall from June 1 to August 28 as against a normal precipitation of 778.3 mm, according to a weather bulletin.

"Out of 24 districts, 11 are facing rainfall deficit above 19 per cent. The Pakur district registered the highest deficiency at 54 per cent. The district has received 408.3 mm of precipitation against the normal of 878.2 mm till Friday," the bulletin said.

Pakur was followed by Deoghar with 48 per cent rainfall deficiency, Koderma with 40 per cent, Garhwa and Giridih with 37 per cent each, Godda with 31 per cent and Hazaribag with 30 per cent.

Six districts have registered surplus rainfall, with West Singhbhum registering 42 per cent more precipitation till Friday, while seven other districts received normal rainfall, the bulletin said.

"Jharkhand's southern part, comprising districts like West Singhbhum, East Singhbhum, Simdega and Saraikela-Kharsawan, generally receives good rainfall due to their proximity to the Bay of Bengal, compared to northeast districts such as Pakur, Deoghar and others," the Ranchi Meteorological Centre deputy director told PTI.

Anand is, however, hopeful that the rain deficiency will reduce in the days to come.

"A good rainfall is expected over Jharkhand till September 5, with predictions of downpours in many parts of the state," he said.

The weather office issued a 'yellow' warning for isolated thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rainfall in several districts from August 29 to September 1.

According to the IMD bulletin, northeastern districts of Dumka, Deoghar, Jamtara and Giridih, southeastern districts of West Singhbhum, East Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan, and adjoining central district of Dhanbad are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.