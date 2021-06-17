Home / Cities / Others / Keep kids away from too much info on Covid, say doctors
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 11:39 PM IST

LUCKNOW: Children should be well-informed about Covid-19 but should be kept away from ‘too much’ information about the disease on social media, say doctors.

“Children should be told about preventive measures and Covid protocol and should be motivated to follow it to keep infection at bay. Any other information via social media just increases anxiety,” said Dr Devashish Shukla, senior consultant (psychiatry) at Balrampur hospital.

“Kids have already lost their natural lifestyle of going to school and playing outdoors for the one and a half years. The barrage of horrifying information is making them troubled. Many parents are calling up to know how to manage such kids,” said Dr Shukla.

“Being cautious is all right but many parents over-react to the risk which is not correct. Parents should remember their behaviour impacts their kids, hence if they over-react their wards will have higher anxiety levels,” said Dr Adarsh Tripathi, senior faculty, department of psychiatry, the King George’s Medical University.

Dr Pooja Mahour, an expert in child psychology and faculty at King George’s Medical University’s department of psychiatry said, “Unnecessary exposure can be avoided and various sources of information, including social media and even television, should be allowed only under parental supervision.”

“The best way is to keep the kids well informed about Covid, related illness and prevention and restrict screen time or use of cell phones. But do not impede the natural inquisitiveness in the child,” said Dr BSK Chauhan, chief medical officer of Barabanki.

Doctors said children should not be cut off from the internet. “Do not cut children from the outer world as they pick up new social and cognitive skills via internet also as they are not able to go out. But update them on what information is correct for them,” said Dr Vinod Jain, dean, paramedical sciences, at the King George’s Medical University.

