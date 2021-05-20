Keep your furry friends away from summer heat, say experts

Summer can mean lots of fun outside with your dog. But when the temperatures soar, take steps to protect your pets as the heat can be hard on them, say experts.

According to Dr C S Randhawa, head of veterinary medicine department, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, the most common problems during hot weather are heat stroke and dehydration. Any dog exercising on a hot and humid day, even with plenty of water, can get overheated, so ideally, take your dog for walks during cool hours of the day, he said.

Overheating is more common in dark-coloured dogs or those with hairy coats. Never leave your dog in the car. No, not even if you think you’ll only be a few minutes. Even when it isn’t that hot outside, the temperature can soar to dangerous levels in a matter of minutes inside a closed car, even with partially open windows, the veterinarian said.

A dog’s normal body temperature is 100.5-102.5 degrees Fahrenheit. While human beings invariably sweat to cool down, dogs cannot sweat and lose heat by panting. Dogs breathe in through the nose and out through the mouth, directing the air over the mucous membranes of the tongue, throat and trachea to facilitate cooling by evaporation of fluid, explained Randhawa.

“Dogs also dissipate heat by dilation of the blood vessels in the surface of the skin in the face, ears and feet. If their body temperature rises to 105 or 106°F, they are at a risk of developing heat exhaustion. Its damage to the body’s cellular system and organs may become irreversible,” caution Randhawa.

Once the signs of heatstroke are detected, there is precious little time before serious damage, or even death, can occur. Heat stroke is a very serious condition that requires immediate medical attention. Do not take your dog for a walk on a hot surface as it may cause burns on their foot pads, the vet said.

Summarising his suggestions, he said never leave your dog alone in the car; avoid vigorous exercise on warm days; when outside, opt for areas under shade; keep cool water available at all times.

Certain types of dogs are more sensitive to heat, so use extreme caution in their case. Many dogs enjoy playing and lounging in cool water. Providing them with a tub or kiddie pool or running a sprinkler can be a good option, said Dr Randhawa suggesting to keep an eye on your dog always.

This period is quite congenial for the growth and activity of external parasites like ticks and fleas. Many of these can transmit or cause diseases. Consult a veterinarian to keep your dog free from these parasites. You can also consider shaving dogs with long and hairy coats to reduce heat stress.

Tips to cool off

