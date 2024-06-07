Keeping people’s trust intact biggest challenge now, says Harendra Malik, newly-elected SP MP from Muzaffarnagar

Samajwadi Party’s Harendra Malik, who entered politics in his student days four decades ago, talked about the factors that led to his victory over BJP’s two-time MP Sanjeev Balyan from Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat and the challenges ahead in an interview with S Raju Harendra Malik, newly-elected SP MP from Muzaffarnagar (HT)

Edited excerpts

What factors worked for your victory?

It was a contest between ‘Janata aur Satta’. People were fed up with BJP’s arrogance and they accepted Akhilesh Yadav in U.P. Moreover, we fought for working class and labourers of all castes and communities and got their overwhelming support.

Was it difficult to break BJP-RLD alliance in the heartland of Ch Charan Singh’s family?

Yes, I got worried after the BJP-RLD came together and my leader also asked me about how I will do it now. I assured him that everything will be fine. In fact, those who believed in RLD of Ch Charan Singh voted for me in this election. Moreover, being in politics for over 40 years helped me keep a connect with people of all castes and communities and they overwhelmingly extended their support to me.

Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas supported ‘Hindutva factor’ in previous elections and ensured BJP’s victory. Do you see any shift in the mindset of voters now?

People are fed up with the BJP’s divisive and religion-based politics. They now want to see how parties and leaders have worked to resolve their issues. They have rejected their divisive and hate politics in this election.

Muzaffarnagar is also a centre of farmers’ politics. How did it help you?

Sisauli in Muzaffarnagar district is BKU headquarters and people actively supported 13-month long farmers’ movement. Certainly, the agrarian community also extended their support to me.

What are the challenges after victory?

The biggest challenge is to keep people’s trust and honour intact and to ensure that constitutional institutions run freely, which is essential for strengthening democracy.