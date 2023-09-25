News / Cities / Others / Kerala CM, cabinet to hold regional meetings to oversee implementation of welfare schemes, address public grievances

Kerala CM, cabinet to hold regional meetings to oversee implementation of welfare schemes, address public grievances

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 25, 2023 12:35 AM IST

The meetings have been scheduled at Thiruvananthapuram on September 26, Thrissur on Sept 28, Ernakulam on October 3 and Kozhikode on October 5

Kochi: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and cabinet ministers will conduct regional meetings in four places in the next one week to evaluate implementation of welfare schemes and special projects and address grievances of the public.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and cabinet ministers will conduct regional meetings in four places in the next one week to evaluate implementation of welfare schemes and special projects. (PTI)
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and cabinet ministers will conduct regional meetings in four places in the next one week to evaluate implementation of welfare schemes and special projects. (PTI)

“To enable the public to experience the achievements of the government and to ensure timely implementation of schemes, the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues will be physically present at regional meetings,” a statement from the chief minister’s office said.

The meetings have been scheduled at Thiruvananthapuram on September 26, Thrissur on Sept 28, Ernakulam on October 3 and Kozhikode on October 5.

The meetings are being organised to find solutions to developmental problems in each region and examine the progress of projects concerning basic infrastructure development. State and district government officials will be present at these conferences.

The regional meetings come ahead of the Assembly constituency-wise mass contact programme announced by the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) from November 18 to December 24. The chief minister, his cabinet colleagues and MLAs belonging to the ruling dispensation will hold programmes at the constituency level to gauge the pulse of the people and rectify deep-rooted problems. The tour will begin from Manjeshwaram on Nov 18 and conclude in Thiruvananthapuram on Dec 24 passing through 140 constituencies of the state.

The LDF announced the mass contact programme to reconnect with the people and relay the development initiatives of the state government ahead of the all-important Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The CPM-led LDF lost two bye-elections in Thrikkakara and Puthuppally by heavy margins after it came to power in 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out