Kerala CM, cabinet to hold regional meetings to oversee implementation of welfare schemes, address public grievances

Kochi: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and cabinet ministers will conduct regional meetings in four places in the next one week to evaluate implementation of welfare schemes and special projects and address grievances of the public. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and cabinet ministers will conduct regional meetings in four places in the next one week to evaluate implementation of welfare schemes and special projects. (PTI)

“To enable the public to experience the achievements of the government and to ensure timely implementation of schemes, the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues will be physically present at regional meetings,” a statement from the chief minister’s office said.

The meetings have been scheduled at Thiruvananthapuram on September 26, Thrissur on Sept 28, Ernakulam on October 3 and Kozhikode on October 5.

The meetings are being organised to find solutions to developmental problems in each region and examine the progress of projects concerning basic infrastructure development. State and district government officials will be present at these conferences.

The regional meetings come ahead of the Assembly constituency-wise mass contact programme announced by the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) from November 18 to December 24. The chief minister, his cabinet colleagues and MLAs belonging to the ruling dispensation will hold programmes at the constituency level to gauge the pulse of the people and rectify deep-rooted problems. The tour will begin from Manjeshwaram on Nov 18 and conclude in Thiruvananthapuram on Dec 24 passing through 140 constituencies of the state.

The LDF announced the mass contact programme to reconnect with the people and relay the development initiatives of the state government ahead of the all-important Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The CPM-led LDF lost two bye-elections in Thrikkakara and Puthuppally by heavy margins after it came to power in 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON