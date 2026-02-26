Thiruvananthapuram, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the 280-km Akkulam-Chettuva Waterway marks a major milestone in the development of inland navigation in Kerala, adding that the corridor will be extended to the Vizhinjam International Seaport. Kerala CM Vijayan inaugurates Akkulam-Chettuva waterway phase-I

He said the proposed extension would strengthen the state's water transport network and improve connectivity to the upcoming port, boosting cargo movement and economic activity.

"This linkage will pave the way for a strong multi-modal logistics network in the state," Vijayan said while inaugurating the first phase of the Akkulam-Chettuva Waterway at Chilakoor Beach Park in Varkala near here.

V Joy, MLA, presided over the function.

The CM also launched the Chilakoor Tourism Project, along with a series of development initiatives completed by the Inland Navigation Department as part of the West Coast Canal Renovation project.

Vijayan took a ride in a solar-powered boat launched by Cochin International Airport Limited through the Chilakoor Tunnel.

The project is being implemented by Kerala Waterways Infrastructure Limited , a joint venture formed in 2018 by the state government and CIAL.

"Akkulam-Chettuva Waterway is part of the 616-km Kovalam–Bekal Waterway project, which links lakes, rivers, and man-made canals across the state. Extending the waterway to Vizhinjam Port will attract more investments and enable industries to thrive," Vijayan said.

He said the state government had allocated ₹325 crore for Phase-1 of the West Coast Canal Renovation, of which ₹150 crore was earmarked for the rehabilitation of 579 families.

The waterway is expected to boost water-based tourism, offering a unique experience for visitors. Massive infrastructure activities, including the construction of boat jetties and beautification of tourism destinations, are in progress, the chief minister said.

He expressed confidence that the Chettuva-Bekal Waterway would be completed within the designated timeline.

The Vadakara–Mahe Canal will also be developed to national standards as part of the project.

CIAL will conduct a gliding light-and-sound show in the Chilakoor Tunnel, featuring a 3D video of Kerala's history and a six-minute visual spectacle on the life and teachings of Sree Narayana Guru.

The show, powered by mapping technology on the tunnel's surface, has been designed and executed at a cost of ₹4.5 crore.

Joy said the project will benefit the local community, and the rehabilitation of families in the area will be completed in a time-bound manner.

The Akkulam-Chettuva Waterway forms a major stretch of the West Coast Canal Renovation project, aimed at creating a state-wide inland navigation system by linking rivers, backwaters, and canals for seamless passenger and freight movement.

CIAL has been entrusted with renovating the Chilakoor Tunnel in Varkala, a vital link in southern Kerala's inland navigation network, along with tourism-oriented beautification works to leverage the site's scenic potential.

The 280-km Akkulam-Chettuva Waterway, spanning multiple districts, is a key part of the state government's flagship West Coast Canal Renovation project, designed to accelerate Kerala's sustainable and inclusive development by unlocking opportunities across multiple sectors.

Built in 1876, the 340-metre Chilakoor Tunnel is an engineering marvel, facilitating end-to-end inland navigation in the erstwhile princely state of Travancore. The canal has been restored to navigable condition as part of the state government's inland waterways development project.

In his welcome address, S Suhas, IAS, Director of KWIL, said that major infrastructure works-including bridges, boat jetties, canal dredging, and canal-side beautification-are underway across multiple locations as part of the West Coast Canal Renovation Project.

At the function, Suhas and Harshil R Meena, IAS, Director of the Kerala Hydel Tourism Centre, exchanged a memorandum of understanding for implementing the Chilakoor Tourism Project and launching a solar-powered electric boat service at Chilakoor Beach.

