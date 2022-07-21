Kerala governor visits Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan
Kerala governor, Arif Mohammad Khan, on Wednesday, offered prayers at Bankey Behari Temple in Vrindavan and advised against paying any heed to those with divisive ideology.
He also said there was harmony among most communities in the country and when asked if there was any message by his visit to temples, he said, this (his temple visit despite being a Muslim) shouldn’t be seen as something unusual.
“My visits to temples are not new, at least for those who are from Kanpur, my parliamentary constituency in the 80s. Back then, there wasn’t a single temple in Kanpur that I hadn’t visited. Last week I was in Tirupati temple and had been to another prominent temple in Kerala a few months back” he said.
“I was invited by someone close to me from Kanpur who has organised ‘phool bangla” (decoration by flowers) at Bankey Behari Temple in Vrindavan and I thought it would be a good opportunity for me to have ‘darshan’ and be part of ‘phool bangla’ celebration here,” Khan said.
He denied claim by a journalist that after Mughal emperor Akbar, he was the first Muslim to visit Bankey Behari Temple in Vrindavan.
“Many (Muslims) have been here and one amongst them was the member of constituent assembly Maulana Hazrat Mohani who, as I have read, used to spend much time here in Vrindavan. He was from Mohan (Unnao) and used to reside in Kanpur. Beside there had been great personalities like ‘Raskhan’ (having memorial in Mathura) who had sung verses praising Krishna in Vrindavan,” he added.
“Anybody having hallucination can murmur anything,” said Khan while reacting to claim by PFI of turning India into Islamic state by 2047. “It is a democratic nation and everybody has freedom to speech but we should avoid highlighting their baseless claims and ignore them totally. In fact, they are afraid,” he added.
“India faced partition in 1947 but there were few pockets from where people with separatist ideology vitiated atmosphere. In fact, everything is normal in the country and claims of fear in the country are baseless,” said Khan, an Aligarh Muslim University alumnus.
“My conduct is my message,” he said.
U.P. Governor: Varsities should focus on research
Lucknow Chancellor of state universities and Governor Anandiben Patel said on Wednesday that universities should focus on research. Presently, all the attention of higher education institutions was focused only on teaching work, she said. The Governor, while inaugurating a one-day state level workshop on “Quality education, building world class universities to Improve national and global rankings” at Raj Bhawan, said, “We have to prepare our education systems according to the international standard.”
‘Institutes should be open to change, adaptive to new trends’
Educational institutions need to be open to change, said Prof Satish K Tripathi, president of State University of New York at Buffalo, United States during his interaction with directors of institutes, deans and senior officers of Banaras Hindu University here on Wednesday. He said that the academic landscape was undergoing a massive transformation. Hence, educational institutions should also be adaptive to the new trends and practices in the interest of students, pedagogy and research.
Lucknow University to roll out red carpet for NAAC team today
A team from National Assessment and Accreditation Council will visit the Lucknow University from Thursday to carry out physically verify LU claim for better grading. LU has obtained NAAC grading twice, four of the possible five stars in 2002 and B grade in 2014. “This time we are hopeful of further improvement in our rating,” said LU spokesperson, Durgesh Srivastava. A mock drill too was conducted to ensure departments were better prepared.
600-flat Pune hsg society spends 22 hrs without power; shells out Rs35,000 on diesel generators
As many as 600 flats from 11 buildings at a posh residential society Margosa Heights in Mohammadwadi area of Kondhwa had to stay without power for almost 22 hours, mainly due to “slow action” from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited. To run essential services during power cuts, the society spent Rs35,000 on diesel during the crisis period. MSEDCL PRO office when contacted for the version said that they will look into the issue.
Actor Arjun Kapoor sells Bandra flat for R16 crore
MumbaiActor Arjun Kapoor has sold his apartment in 81 Aureate building in Bandra West for Rs 16 crore. The 4,364-sq-ft flat is on the 19th floor of the building on KC Marg. The buyers are named as Shankar Bhoir and Satyen Bhoir, who will also have access to three car parks in the building. Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor signed the sale documents. Kapoor's girlfriend, actress Malaika Arora, also owns a flat in 81 Aureate building.
