Kerala: Man allegedly stabs lover, slits own throat after she refuses to elope

A 20-year-old woman suffered grievous injuries after she was allegedly stabbed by a man on Wednesday in Nemom in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district, police said. (Representative Photo)

Police said the accused also slit his own wrist and throat after stabbing the woman. The two were in a relationship, and he stabbed her after she rejected his proposal to elope with him, said police.

Police said the incident took place around 7:30am on Wednesday in the Karakkamandapam area, where the woman resides. The accused identified as Deepak (23) came to meet Remya Rajan (20) at her home and reportedly asked her to elope with him, but the woman rejected, and the duo engaged in a verbal fight.

The accused then stabbed the woman in her neck multiple times with a sharp object, said police, adding that the accused also slit his wrist and neck with the same weapon.

Police received the information about the incident, and an ambulance, along with a police team, reached the spot, said a woman constable at the Nemom police station.

“Both of them were found with grievous injuries and shifted immediately to the Government Medical College Hospital,” said the woman constable.

“As per preliminary details, the accused had attacked the woman because she rejected his proposal. We have not taken the statement from the survivor yet. An FIR (first information report) has been registered against the accused Deepak under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code). Further probe is underway,” she added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON