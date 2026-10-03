Khargapur set to become Prayagraj’s model solar village

Rooftops in Khargapur village of Prayagraj will soon gleam with solar panels, with the village selected for development as a model solar village under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. (Pic for representation only)

Under the initiative, a solar-powered model village is to be developed in every district of the state to encourage the use of renewable energy and promote energy self-reliance in rural areas.

Khargapur, located in the Shringverpur Dham development block of Soraon tehsil, has a population of around 1,100 living in about 210 houses. It is the only village selected for the initiative from among all the development blocks of Prayagraj district.

Under the scheme, rooftop solar panels will be installed at the homes of eligible residents. The initiative is expected to enable villagers to meet a part of their domestic electricity requirement through solar power, thereby reducing their dependence on conventional sources of electricity as well as their power bills.

Around ₹90 crore has been sanctioned for the project, while a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been forwarded for approval.

Officials said there is a provision for a subsidy of up to ₹1.08 lakh through the Non-Conventional Energy Development Agency (NEDA) for installing rooftop solar systems. The subsidy is expected to substantially reduce the financial burden on beneficiaries.

With nearly 90% of the houses in Khargapur already having electricity connections, officials expect a large number of families to benefit from the scheme.

District Backward Class Welfare officer Komil Dwivedi, who also holds additional charge of project officer, UPNEDA, said Khargapur had been selected for development as a model solar village and the DPR had been sent for approval.

Dwivedi said houses with valid electricity connections would be covered under the scheme. With eligible families receiving the subsidy and rooftop solar facilities in a timely manner, Khargapur could emerge as an example for other villages in adopting solar energy.