Kheri: Prasada inaugurates two highways, lays foundation of three

Uttar Pradesh public works department (PWD) minister Jitin Prasada said in clear terms today that “no compromise will be made in ensuring quality of development works.”

Addressing a programme organised at a local marriage hall on Thursday, he said that the “BJP government had a clear-cut zero tolerance policy towards any type of corruption in development work and those found guilty must be ready to face action.”

He added “Kheri district has been my Karma Bhoomi” and he would strive to see it figuring among top 10 districts of the state.”

Prasada was here to dedicate two roads – Lakhimpur-Dudhwa highway constructed at a cost of ₹26544.47 lakh and the World Bank-financed Gola-Shahjahanpur highway costing ₹41,848.83 lakh – to the public.

Moreover, UP PWD minister Jitin Prasada laid foundation stone of a part of Palia-Chandanchowki road costing ₹32.57 crore, a section of Belrayan-Panwari state highway costing ₹35.83 crore and Lakhimpur feeder road costing ₹11.25 crore.

Earlier, Kheri DM Mahendra Bahadur Singh along with SP Sanjiv Suman and CDO Anil Singh welcomed UP PWD minister Jitin Prasada on his arrival in the city.

-DEO KANT PANDEY