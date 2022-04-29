Khevrajpur murders: Police expedite probe, suspect role of vagabond communities

The Prayagraj police have questioned around 200 people in connection with murders of five members of a family in Khevrajpur village of Tharwai, but culprits are still to be identified and nabbed. The focus of police teams is on homeless vagabond communities whose members are being questioned to get some clues about the killers.

During last two days, the police have rounded up 50 suspects and questioned them about their whereabouts since past some weeks.

On Thursday night, police teams under SSP Ajay Kumar carried out checking at Phaphamau Railway Station and rounded up some suspects for questioning. SSP Ajay Kumar said police suspects the members of vagabond criminal gangs may be involved in the murders. Some teams have been sent to Bihar and other districts of the state to trace their members.

The police teams are of the view that a psycho killer gang is behind the brutal murders in many villages of trans-Ganga area. The police officials said that there was a strong possibility that the gang members belong to vagabond communities that reside in groups and temporary settlements at open spaces, under flyovers, outside railway and bus stations, bridges, culverts, etc.

To identify the culprits among vagabond community members, police teams have launched a drive at their settlements or ‘deras’ across the district. The suspicious among them are being questioned thoroughly and their locations on the day of the incident at Khevrajpur are being verified.

Moreover, police teams are also identifying such persons under their jurisdictions who are known for their unusual or aggressive behaviour.

Such persons are being specially questioned and their locations on the day of incident are being verified through village heads or other members of their community.

Police teams are also questioning vagabond communities residing at railway stations, bus stations, open grounds etc in city areas. Different teams of police including crime branch and STF are working in coordination to identify and nab the culprits. Police officials said that working out the case may take time but real culprits would be brought to book. SSP Ajay Kumar has visited all the spots where incidents of multiple murders took place earlier and spoke to the kin of the deceased and villagers.

The police officials are studying the pattern and samples collected at Tharwai and other crime scenes. They are also taking help of mobile surveillance and are scanning footages of CCTV cameras installed in trans-Ganga areas.

To mention, a cattle trader, his wife, daughter, daughter-in-law and her two-year-old daughter were found murdered at their house in Khevrajpur of Tharwai on Saturday. Cattle trader’s son was not at home at the time of the incident. In his complaint, he said that he found the bodies of his sister and wife without clothes on the basis of which it was suspected that the women could have been sexually assaulted. However, officials said that sexual assault could be confirmed only after receiving FSL report.