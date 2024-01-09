close_game
News / Cities / Others / Kid siblings suffocate, parents left unconscious due to smoke from coal fire in Lakhimpur room

Kid siblings suffocate, parents left unconscious due to smoke from coal fire in Lakhimpur room

ByHT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri
Jan 09, 2024 05:43 PM IST

Their parents were found unconscious and they were rushed to the district hospital, where their condition was reported to be out of danger

A young brother-and-sister duo identified as Anshika, 8, and Krishna, 7, got asphyxiated, while their parents Ramesh and Renu Vishwakarma were rendered unconscious due to a coal-fire lit in their bedroom. The incident occurred in Idgah locality of Mailani town, on Monday night.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

Deputy SP, Gola, Pravin Yadav, said that the children were reported to have died from suffocation caused by coal-fire smoke in the room.

He added their parents were found unconscious and they were rushed to the district hospital, where their condition was reported to be out of danger.

The tragic incident took place in Mailani town on Monday where the family had lit a coal-fire to beat the cold.

Reports said when they went to bed, Ramesh kept the lighted bonfire inside their bedroom to keep them warm.

However, the smoke caused by the coal-fire left the entire family unconscious.

On Tuesday morning, when Ramesh’s sister-in-law Uma Devi found no one awake till breakfast time, she got suspicious and knocked on the bedroom door.

Getting no response to her repeated knocks, she raised alarm, and along with neighbours, the door of the bedroom was opened and all were found unconscious.

They were rushed to a local health centre where the children were declared dead while Ramesh and Renu were referred to district hospital after initial treatment.

Mailani police station in-charge Pankaj Tripathi said the bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination.

Deo Kant Pandey

