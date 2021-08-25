Kidnapped teen rescued in Amritsar

Amritsar Police on Wednesday rescued a 14-year-old boy, Pintu, who had been kidnapped at gunpoint by unidentified miscreants for ransom within four hours of receiving the complaint. The four kidnappers, Raj Kumar; Amit Kumar; Suraj and Krishan Kumar of Amritsar, have been arrested.

Pintu, the younger brother of a vegetable vendor, had been hostage at a rented house in Jawahar Nagar. A country-made pistol used in the kidnapping has been recovered from the accused.

Addressing a press conference, police commissioner Vikram Jeet Duggal said, “A complaint was received from one Kailash Chaudhari, who works as a vegetable vendor, on Tuesday that his younger brother Pintu had not come for work since 6pm on Monday. Kailash added that he had also received a ransom call of ₹3 lakh.”

He added, “A team of senior police officials under the supervision of deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar was formed. The team rescued the teen within four hours of receiving the complaint.”

DCP Bhullar said, “The ransom demand was raised to ₹4 lakh. A trap was laid and a kin of the victim was sent with the money. When an accused Raj Kumar came to collect the money, our team arrested him and he led us to the location of the other kidnappers and the child. The accused had taken the room on rent just 15 days ago.”

“During questioning, the accused told us that they planned to kidnap another child, but that did not come off. We are ascertaining if they have committed other kidnappings,” he added. A case under Sections 364-A (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act has been registered at Mohkampura police station.