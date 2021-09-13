Home / Cities / Others / Kin protest after woman dies during childbirth at Karnal hospital
Kin protest after woman dies during childbirth at Karnal hospital

Staff of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College in Karnal refuted the allegations of negligence; police have taken custody of the body for post-mortem.
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 01:14 AM IST

A day after a woman died during childbirth at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) in Karnal, her family members held a protest alleging negligence by doctors.

The deceased has been identified as Reena, 24, of Phoosgarh village of Karnal. The protesters refused to hand over the body for post-mortem examination and placed it on the road during the protest.

A police team, led by Karnal deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Mukesh Kumar, had to rush to the spot to pacify the protesters. After high-voltage drama of more than two hours, the family consented to post-mortem by a board of doctors. Two family members will be present during the post-mortem and the procedure will be videographed.

The hospital staff, meanwhile, refuted the allegations of negligence and said they have the treatment chart of the deceased to prove it. The staff added that the cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem. Ravinder Kumar, brother in-law of the deceased, said Reena was admitted at KCGMC three days ago for delivery and she died on late Saturday evening.

DSP Mukesh Kumar said action will be taken as per the findings of the post-mortem report.

