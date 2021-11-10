Kinnar Akhada takes out voter awareness rally in Sangam city

PRAYAGRAJ: Kinnar Akhada, a monastic order of transgender seers, took out a voter awareness rally in Civil Lines locality of Sangam city on Tuesday. The rally, led by state president of Kinnar Akhada, Mahamandleshwar Swami Kaushalya Nand Giri (Tina Mai), started from Hanuman temple and concluded at Subhash crossing on MG Marg. It was participated by transgender seers, artistes and social workers of Prayagraj.

Through the rally, Tina Mai appealed to the youths, who have completed 18 years of age, to use their power and right to vote. On this occasion, she also administered the oath of voting to the people who attended the rally.

She said, for strengthening democracy, it is necessary for eligible citizens to vote at all costs. “Voting in a democracy is the most powerful tool and the voters must vote to strengthen the nation without discrimination of caste and religion so that the nation can become strong and stay united. Several social workers of the city also participated in this,” she said.

The Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada informed that soon a rally would be taken out in the city to make people aware about traffic rules as the death toll in road accidents are increasing with each passing day.

Naina, Pari, Manisha, Radhe, besides world famous mustache dancer Dukanji, senior social worker Nazim Ansari, senior social worker Kalpana, Kajal Kaithvas along with Rashmi Jaiswal, Jatin Kumar and many others also joined the rally.