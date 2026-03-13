K-Pop dream: Deeply influenced, two Meerut teen sisters flee to Mumbai

Two sisters from Meerut - 18 and 16 year old, Class 12 and Class 10 students - who allegedly left home after being lured with promises of joining a K-pop band in South Korea, were traced and safely recovered from Mumbai, police said. K-pop boy band EVNNE (for representation only) (HT File Photo)

Hailing from a well-to-do family of Shastri Nagar in the Medical police station area of the city, the girls’ father had died earlier. The incident came to light after their mother lodged a complaint on March 10.

In her report, she stated that she had taken her son to write a school exam and when she returned home, she found that her daughters were missing. She also noticed that clothes, some belongings, cash and a PAN card were missing.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case of kidnapping under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and began an investigation. During the probe, police discovered that the two sisters were heavily influenced by Korean culture, particularly K-pop music.

According to police officials, a young man known to the elder sister allegedly lured the girls by telling them he could help them travel to South Korea. He reportedly told them that they first needed to reach Mumbai, from where they would be flown to South Korea and given a chance to join a K-pop band.

The girls took the family car all the way to Mumbai, initial investigations show. However, the police are yet to verify it.

During the investigation, police traced the sisters’ location to the Versova police station area in Mumbai. Meerut Police then contacted the Maharashtra Police and a team was sent to the city. With the assistance of local authorities, the sisters were located and taken into safe custody.

Abhishek Tiwari, circle officer, Civil Lines, said that the two sisters are talented singers and can sing songs in nearly seven languages. Police are currently investigating the youth who allegedly misled them with the promise of sending them abroad.

Officials also pointed out that the influence of K-pop, or Korean pop music, is rapidly increasing among young people in India, particularly teenagers.

In early February, this year, three Ghaziabad sisters — aged 16, 14 and 12 — allegedly committed suicide, after their father took away their mobile phone for spending a major part of the day on it. The girls were found lying next to each other on the society’s premises, directly below their ninth-floor window, on February 4.

Data recovered from their phone showed the sisters were heavily invested in Korean culture, with K-pop featuring most prominently.

K-Pop Culture

K-Pop or Korean Pop emerged in the 1990s as a form of youth subculture, with Korean musicians influenced by Western dance music, hip-hop, R&B and rock. Today, K-pop commonly refers to the musical output of teen idol acts, chiefly girl groups and boy bands, who emphasise visual appeal and performance. As a pop genre, K-pop is characterised by its melodic quality