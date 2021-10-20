Kushinagar Airport: Foreign tourists to increase by 20%; East UP workers in SE Asia to land closer home

The long wait for the people of Kushinagar for international flights connecting the region with the world will be over when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the international airport on Wednesday.

Earlier, Buddhist pilgrims from Sri Lanka and South East Asia, as well as East UP natives working in South East Asian countries had to land at Kolkata and Delhi airports. With the opening of the airport, travellers will be able to visit East UP as well as the Buddhist spots – Kushinagar, Shravasti, Kapilvastu, Lumbini, Sarnath, Vaishali, Rajgir, Kesariya and Sankisa – with ease and in lesser time.

Along with giving a boost to tourism, the international airport is likely to give a fillip to the development to Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the international airport spread over 589 acres worth ₹260 crore. The event will mark the start of the three-day International Buddhist Conclave at Kushinagar. Later, the Prime Minister will address a public meeting near Narayanpur village located on Kushinagar-Ramkola Road.

He will also lay the foundation of 500-bed Government Medical College worth ₹281.45 crore. The academic session in the medical college will commence in 2022 with admission on 100 MBBS seats.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone of 12 development projects worth ₹180.66 crore.

A state government spokesperson said that the inflow of international tourists is expected to increase by 20% due to the location of the airport near Buddhist sites located on the border of East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

To send a message to the international community the central government has invited foreign dignitaries for the inauguration of the airport. The maiden international flight from Sri Lanka – carrying sports minister Namal Rajapaksa with a 125-member delegation including prominent Buddhist monks from the country – will land at the airport on Wednesday, in time for the inauguration. Monks, ambassadors and diplomats of many countries will witness it.

Giving the details of the airport a state government spokesperson said that the eight-storied state of the art Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower has become fully operational. The airport has a capacity of eight flights – 4 arrivals and 4 departures – per hour. The airport will be equipped with a facility of night landing soon. The passenger terminal building constructed over 3,600 sq metres will have a capacity of 300 passengers.

Anil Kumar Gupta, president, India- Nepal Friendship Society, said that the international airport will boost tourism between India and Nepal. Among the four sacred Buddhist spots (Lumbini, Bodh Gaya, Sarnath, Kushinagar) Lumbni is located 140 km from Kushinagar, in Nepal.

Sagar Adhikari, president, Nepal Tour and Travel and Sanjay Bajimaye, president, Society of Tour and Travel echoed his views.

Pankaj Kumar Singh, general manager, operations, INPAC group of Hotels, Kushinagar, said that the airport will boost tourism in East UP. Earlier, tourists avoided visiting Kushinagar as much time was wasted in travelling.

The international airport will also pave the way for investment in the region, opening the door to entrepreneurs from Buddhist countries.

CP Shrestha, president, Siddharth Hotel Association, Rupendhi, said that once the airport becomes operational it will boost employment and economy in the region.