Labourer killed, vehicles set afire in Chhattisgarh Maoist attack

Suspected Maoists allegedly killed a labourer and torched four vehicles at a road construction site in Chhattisgarh’s Left-wing insurgency hit Narayanpur district, a police officer said on Friday.

Inspector-General of Police (Bastar Range) Sunderaj P said that the incident took place on Thursday evening at Madhoner village of the district. He added around two dozen Maoists were involved in the attack. Sunderraj P said the attackers thrashed the labourer at the construction site before setting ablaze a JCB machine, two tractors and two motorcycles there. The labourer who died has been identified as Sandip Bajan, who belonged to a village near the construction site.

A police team was rushed to the spot and began a combing operation of the nearby areas to track down the attackers. The operation was still on. Police said they recovered a pamphlet from the attack scene warning villagers against participating in the developmental activities.