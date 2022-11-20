Home / Cities / Others / Labourer’s body recovered from debris after 20 hrs

Labourer’s body recovered from debris after 20 hrs

others
Updated on Nov 20, 2022 11:52 PM IST

SDRF, police and Nagar Nigam had launched rescue operation since Saturday evening but the labourer could not be saved.

(Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Body of a labourer who was buried under the debris of a collapsed wall of a house in Shahganj locality, was recovered after around 20 hours on Sunday. A part of the wall had collapsed on Saturday evening.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination following which further action will be taken, police said.

According to reports, a resident of Electronic Market in Shahganj, Avnish Singh had given contract of construction of his house to a contractor Sanjay Gupta.

Two labourers Vijay and Rudal were working at the site. On Saturday evening they were digging the foundation when suddenly the wall of the adjacent house caved in. Rudal somehow managed to escape but Vijay got trapped under the debris. The police, SDRF and Nagar Nigam launched rescue operation for several hours. On Sunday morning at around 11am, Vijay’s body was found buried under the debris of the wall.

Circle officer Shahganj Satyendra Kumar Tiwari said the body has been sent for autopsy and the kin of labourer had been informed about the tragedy.

