Leh, Ladakh Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday inspected the Leh main market and old town heritage areas, directing officials to prepare a comprehensive plan to address sanitation and infrastructure issues and ensure a clean, organised and tourist-friendly urban environment. Ladakh L-G inspects Leh market, heritage areas; calls for infra upgrade

Accompanied by senior officers, including Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra and DGP Ladakh Mukesh Singh, Saxena, who took over on March 13, visited the main market and the old town heritage areas Chuteyrantak and the Central Asian Museum to review civic infrastructure, cleanliness and heritage conservation, an official spokesman said.

The L-G walked the streets and by-lanes around the main market and Old Town and issued instructions for the maintenance and upkeep of public places and other amenities, the spokesman said, adding that Saxena also interacted with several locals and heard their grievances.

He directed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan within one month to address sanitation, infrastructure improvement and urban management issues in Leh town to ensure a clean, organised and tourist-friendly urban environment.

During his visit to Leh Main Market, the L-G emphasised the need to maintain a uniform design and signage system in the market area to enhance its aesthetic appeal.

Saxena emphasised the need to promote traditional architectural styles while constructing houses, particularly in the Leh Old Town area, to preserve the region's unique cultural identity.

Highlighting the problem posed by dangling and exposed electrical wires, which create an unsightly appearance and pose safety risks, especially for children, Saxena directed that cables be laid underground through ducts along with sewage pipelines.

He also instructed that exposed live wires be properly covered to prevent accidents. He directed that encroachments along pavements and pathways be removed while undertaking tile-laying and pavement work.

Emphasising the need for long-term urban planning, Saxena called for the preparation of a comprehensive plan for sewage treatment to address current issues and accommodate future population growth over the next decade.

He also stressed the need for proper street lighting and well-planned drainage systems to improve public convenience.

The L-G also highlighted the need to develop adequate parking spaces in the town and called for public awareness initiatives to encourage people to follow traffic regulations and park their vehicles in designated areas to prevent congestion.

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