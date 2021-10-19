Home / Cities / Others / {Lakhbir’s killing at Singhu border} Sampla writes to Akal Takht, seeks ‘bhog’ as per Sikh code
others

{Lakhbir’s killing at Singhu border} Sampla writes to Akal Takht, seeks ‘bhog’ as per Sikh code

The incident of killing of Lakhbir at the Singhu border has generated a lot of controversy, even as the law has to be allowed to take its own course, Sampla has added
National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairman Vijay Sampla has questioned people holding the lynching victim guilty of sacrilege, without the police or court saying so. (HT Photo)
National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairman Vijay Sampla has questioned people holding the lynching victim guilty of sacrilege, without the police or court saying so. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 01:03 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

Chandigarh The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) chairman Vijay Sampla on Monday wrote a letter to the acting jathedar of the Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh, requesting him that the bhog of Lakhbir Singh, the lynching victim on the Singhu border last week, was performed as per the Sikh Rehat Maryada (Sikh code of conduct).

“You must be aware of the brutal murder of Lakhbir Singh, a Scheduled Caste Sikh from Punjab, at the farmers’ protest site at Singhu near the Delhi-Haryana border. You must have also got the information that some people, especially the members of Satkar committee, objected to the victim’s cremation as per Sikh rituals, citing the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib,” the letter says.

It adds, “In a viral video, culprits and other people can be seen saying that Lakhbir had disrespected the Sikh holy book but in reality, no video has surfaced on social media or from news organisations which can prove that Lakhbir committed sacrilege.”

Sampla adds that statements given by farmer organisations or the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) indicate that the victim was found with Sarbloh Granth rather than Sri Guru Granth Sahib. “We firmly believe that SC Lakhbir should not be stated as guilty until the police investigation proves the same,” the letter says, adding that in recent times, a large number of SC Sikhs had been targeted and converted by missionaries and institutions and the process was on. He added that incidents like Lakhbir’s murder and objections to his cremation would only speed up the conversion drive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out