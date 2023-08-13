Home / Cities / Others / Man held for stabbing mother to death over monetary dispute

Man held for stabbing mother to death over monetary dispute

ByDEO KANT PANDEY
Aug 13, 2023 08:19 PM IST

In the wake of this heinous murder, Gola DSP Pravin Kumar, accompanied by Mailani Kotwali in-charge Prabhat Kumar, conducted a visit to the village for a thorough inspection and investigation.

LAKHIMPUR KHERI A resident of the district’s Bojhiya village, Mayank, has been arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing his mother, Sarla Devi (58), over a monetary dispute.

The body has been sent for a postmortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. (HT Photo)

Additional Superintendent of Police, NS Yadav, has confirmed that Mayank, who used a sharp knife to commit the act, has been apprehended, and further investigations are currently underway.

The body has been sent for a postmortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

According to reports, the incident transpired while Sarla Devi's husband, Harendra Kumar, and her elder son were away for work on Sunday morning. The younger son, Mayank, who is reported to have developed certain bad habits, demanded money from his mother.

According to reports, the incident transpired while Sarla Devi’s husband, Harendra Kumar, and her elder son were away for work on Sunday morning. The younger son, Mayank, who is reported to have developed certain bad habits, demanded money from his mother.

However, when she turned down his request, Mayank stabbed her in anger. Later, his father and elder brother reported the matter to the police.

