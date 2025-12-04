Land allocation for Magh Mela 2026 begins

: The process of allotting land for Magh Mela 2026 started on Wednesday in Prayagraj. On the first day, 90 bighas of land were given to 165 organisations of the Dandi Sanyasis. Land for the remaining organisations will be allotted from Thursday. Workers building a pontoon bridge that will interlink different sectors of the Magh Mela-2024 tent city on the banks of Sangam in Prayagraj (File Photo)

With the Mela only a month away, the Prayagraj Mela Authority is working on two main tasks, setting up the Mela infrastructure and providing land and facilities to the participating groups. Most pilgrims and organisations are expected to arrive between December 31 and January 1. The Mela will begin with the first holy bath of Paush Purnima on January 3, 2026. Hundreds of saints gathered for the first day of land allocation. The process took place in the presence of Swami Brahmashram, president of the All India Dandi Sanyasi Parishad, and Swami Bimaldev Ashram, president of the All India Dandi Sanyasi Management Committee.

Officials measured land at the fixed site on the southern side of the Old GT Road in Sector 6. Mela officer Rishiraj, additional mela officer Dayanand Prasad, SDM Vivek Shukla and Abhinav Pathak were also present.

The mela authority has set Friday and Saturday for land allocation to Acharyabada. After that, land will be allotted to the Khakchowk Management Committee from Sunday to Tuesday. Later, land will also be given to pilgrim priests on Shankaracharya Marg and to the Kalpvasis.