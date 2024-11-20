Land allocation to all 13 akharas in mela area finalised for Mahakumbh

As preparations intensify for Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj, the first phase of the settlement of 13 akharas in the mela area has been successfully completed. Saints in mela area near Sangam during the land allocation process for setting up of their camps ahead of the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. (HT Photo)

Mahakumbh Mela administration, in consultation with the saints of the akharas, has allotted land to all 13 akharas for setting up their cantonment camps in the mela area, officials said.

On Tuesday, three remaining monastic orders, all Vaishnav Akharas, were provided with land in the Akhara sector for demarcation purposes. Ten akharas were allotted land on Monday.

ADM (Mela), Vivek Chaturvedi, stated that the land distribution process was scheduled for the akharas on November 18 and 19 after extensive discussions with the saints. Accordingly, on Tuesday, land was allocated to the remaining three Vaishnav Akharas in the mela area. Senior office bearers and saints from Shri Panch Nirmohi Ani Akhara, Shri Digambar Ani Akhara, and Shri Nirvani Ani Akhara were present during the process, he said.

Mahant Murali Das, president of Shri Nirvani Ani Akhara, expressed satisfaction with the allocation, stating that the necessary land has been provided after mutual agreement between the saints and the Mela administration. He added that the next steps, including fencing the land with tin sheets, would commence soon to prepare for further activities.

Land was distributed to saints of the Sanyasi and Udasin Akharas on Monday itself.

In total, more than 100 ‘bighas’ of land have been allocated to the akharas with their full consent. Following the allocation to the Akharas, land distribution will now proceed for Dandi Bada, Acharya Bada, Khak chowk Vyavastha Samiti, and Khalsa saints. This would be followed by land allotments to the religious and cultural institutions who wish to set up camps in the mela tent city for the 45-day mega fair.