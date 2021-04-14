Language varsity curriculum to be revised as per NEP

Lucknow Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University curriculum would be revised according to the National Education Policy-2020, vice chancellor professor AK Shukla told a meeting of faculty members on Tuesday.

Prof Shukla said that this university was still new and there was immense potential to initiate positive changes. He also said that India had a rich history and culture. If the language-related departments of the university infused this historical legacy in the university’s curriculum, it would attract not only Indian students but also those from abroad.

He also said that this university had the energy of young teachers who must come forward to prepare short term job-oriented courses suited to the demands of the digital age and make them accessible to the students through Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) platforms.

He said that the students had many sources for acquiring knowledge through the online medium and the teacher himself had the responsibility to make his mark in this digital age. He said that the real aim of education would be achieved if teachers motivated students to explore the syllabus instead of covering it. It was the responsibility of 21st century teachers to create an environment conducive to learning and try to link education with Indian diaspora and societal knowledge, he said.

Through the meeting, he instructed all deans to design the courses of their faculties in accordance with the New Education Policy so that students could be provided with multiple entry and exit benefits.

He also asked all teachers to prepare video lectures related to their respective subjects and share them with maximum number of students through the university’s YouTube channel. In the end, he urged all teachers to make efforts for promoting the achievements and strength of the university among more and more people through online and offline mediums.

The main objective of the meeting was to bring the courses of the university in line with the New Education Policy and to offer language -related courses as a specialization, said university spokesman Tanu Dang.