Learning corners to come up at anganwadi centres in U.P.

‘Learning corners’ will be set up in Anganwadi centres being run at government-run primary schools at a cost of ₹68 crore across Uttar Pradesh. An anganwadi kendra. (Pic for representation)

The funds would also be used to procure stationery for the students, said officials of the state primary education department while confirming the move.

After approval by the Project Approval Board (PAB) of the Union Ministry of Education, the budget in this regard has been released by UP’s Director General School Education Kanchan Verma, they added.

As per the guidelines of the new National Education Policy-2020, a total of ₹60.13 crore have been released for 10 months at the rate of ₹1,000 per month for the purpose to cover such 60,137 Anganwadi centres set up for children aged between 3 to 6 years for their pre-primary education.

As per the missive dated September 11, a copy of which is with HT, ₹8.02 crore has been approved to develop Learning Corners in 9,900 Anganwadis.

‘Learning corners’ will be made for activity-based learning which will help in social, sensory and cognitive developments and aid in physical and fine muscle development of children. The state-level committee has also sent a list of materials to be purchased to make four learning corners, reading corners, art corners, block corners, performance corners in each Anganwadi.

The order states that with the sanctioned amount, 15 sets of colour pencils, sharpener, eraser, HB pencils, crayons, coloured and white chalk, Hindi and English alphabets, chart paper, painting brush etc will also be purchased for each of the anganwadi centre.

The stationery and art/craft material procured with the funds will be used as per the 52-week activity calendar prepared for these anganwadi centres. For example, Anganwadi workers will use necessary stationery like crayons, water colours etc to work on the ‘Kalankur’ workbook provided for the kids. These materials will also be used to make flash cards and teaching learning material (TLM) etc, the missive says.

Confirming the move, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA)-Prayagraj Praveen Kumar Tiwari said that the budget has been approved for setting up learning corners and procuring stationery items. Facilities will be provided in Anganwadi centres as per the government order, he added.