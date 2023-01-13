Leopard cub found dead in Bahraich

A leopard cub was found dead in the Pathakpurwa village under the Nanpara forest range of the Bahraich forest division on Wednesday, informed divisional forest officer (DFO) Bahraich Sanjay Sharma here on Thursday.

Giving information, range officer (RO) Nanpara forest range Rashid Jameel said some villagers noticed the body of a leopard in Pathakpurwa village on Wednesday afternoon. The matter was reported to forest officials. On being informed, a team of forest officials rushed to the spot and took the carcass to the range office.

Later, it was sent to the Bahraich forest office for a postmortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

DFO Bahraich Sanjay Sharma said a team of veterinary doctors conducted a postmortem of the leopard cub on Thursday. He said the postmortem report would come in two to three days.

However, it was assumed that the cub was killed during a fight between some leopards. The DFO said it was a male cub whose age was about four and a half months. Besides, the cub’s ribs were broken and there were several injuries. Hence, it was revealed during the examination that the cub was probably killed during a fight with some other big cats. Sharma further said that following the postmortem, the carcass was cremated as per the guidelines of the forest department on Thursday.

SHARIQ RAIS SIDDIQUI