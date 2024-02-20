Let traditional communities run tourist businesses in CRZ zone: Goa Minister

Michael Lobo, Goa BJP MLA representing coastal Calangute constituency, on Monday asked the state government to allow traditional coastal inhabitants to legally run businesses beyond their traditional occupations. Goa BJP MLA Michael Lobo. (Facebook Photo)

Lobo was participating in a day-long shutdown being observed by coastal establishments in Anjuna following the high court’s orders as per which nearly 175 commercial establishments face closure for operating without permissions from the coastal regulation authorities or from the local village panchayat.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Similar orders have been issued for structures located in Arambol in north Goa where 216 structures have been identified that are allegedly operating illegally and without permission from the coastal authority.

“We want a solution to the problem. A solution is that the local inhabitants of the coast – whether they are fishermen, toddy tappers or any other community – can do (should be allowed to do) business beyond their traditional occupation. A fisherman should be allowed to run a guest house, a restaurant. We want this. We are fighting for this. The Goa government should come out with a clear-cut order in this respect so that these traditional inhabitants can do business beyond their traditional occupation,” Lobo said.

Lobo is himself facing a demolition order for his four-storeyed starred hotel that was built allegedly in violation of CRZ norms after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) dismissed an appeal that he filed against the demolition order.

In 2018, an NGT order decreed that all traditional dwellings occupied by fishermen and other traditional communities within the 200m from the High Tide Line cannot be used for commercial purposes.

The NGT ruled that “a structure being used for commercial purposes whether prior to 1991 or subsequent to it cannot be regularised or allowed to be continued to run. It is clear that a structure which has been raised prior to 1991 is to be regularised subject to the condition that they are being used as dwelling houses and by traditional coastal communities,” The CRZ No Development Zone covers a distance of 200m from the water line during the high tide.

On Monday businesses across the popular tourist destination at Anjuna, known for its late-night beachside parties, remained shut as part of a day-long protest demanding that the state government bring about protection for their structures.

While hearing multiple suo-motu petitions instituted against the failure of local authorities to act against illegal coastal structures, some belonging to the local panchayat representatives and their families, the high court ordered the sealing of structures operating without CRZ permissions and without permissions from the Goa State Pollution Control Board.

“We must say that we are extremely shocked and agonised at the level of illegal constructions put up in an NDZ without obtaining permission from any authorities. The joint inspection report shows the magnitude of the destruction of this NDZ and its exploitation for commercial purposes. Several cement and concrete structures are put up without regard to any rules and regulations. The fire safety requirements or sanitary and sewage arrangements are completely disregarded. Sewage, it appears, is discharged directly into the sea/river,” the high court had said while passing orders ordering a process of sealing that has now commenced.

“Our local Goans who are doing business in the coastal belt – some shops selling garments, embroidery, tailoring, restaurants, old taverna (taverns) – have now become bars and restaurants, some are nightclubs – they were all old tavernas. Our locals who have been doing business in the NDZ or within 500m of the HTL want the government to recognise them...we want the government to give them the required help...and clear them,” Lobo said.