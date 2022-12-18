Home / Cities / Others / Level 1 fire breaks out at Mahim building

Level 1 fire breaks out at Mahim building

A level 1 fire broke out on Saturday at a mobile tower located on the terrace of a building at Mahim

A level 1 fire broke out on Saturday at a mobile tower located on the terrace of a building at Mahim. Heavy smoke was seen emanating from the building. There were no injuries.

Divisional Fire Officer RD Bhoir from Mumbai Fire Brigade said, “The electrical box installation and wires caught fire. It was brought under control by two fire tenders.”

Urich Kamath, who first spotted the fire, said, “The whole mobile tower engulfed in fire. Fortunately, there was nobody on the terrace.”

