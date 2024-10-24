Limiting pvt colleges as centres: Complete utilisation of govt, aided schools for HS, Inter Exams to be ensured

For the UP Board High School and Intermediate Examination-2025, centres will be allotted to students according to the full seating capacity of government-run and government-aided secondary schools of the state. The UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj (HT FIle Photo)

The exercise for this has already started, said UP Board officials.

The Board officials have taken out the details of the total seating capacity and allotted candidates to government-run and government-aided colleges that had been made examination centres during the last three years across the state.

These details will also be sent to the district inspectors of schools (DIOSs) so that there is pressure on them as well to allocate the maximum number of candidates to government-run and government-aided colleges being made exam centres, instead of creating the need for more private colleges to be made exam centres than necessary, officials explained.

Officials said that allocation of candidates to government-run and government-aided schools for the 2025 edition of Class 10 and Class 12 examination, set to start from February 2025, will also be matched with this information. Wherever there is a discrepancy, the DIOS will be asked for an explanation, officials added.

UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh said, “We will ensure optimal utilisation of the total seating capacity of these institutions being made exam centres,” he added.

In the instructions issued to all the district magistrates on September 30 by additional chief secretary Deepak Kumar also, it has been said that in the past years it has been observed that many schools (especially unaided ones) register inflated or more than their actual holding capacity, which is highly irregular.

Similarly, many schools (especially government-run and government-aided) have lesser seating capacity marked against them as compared to their actual available capacity, which leads to setting up increased numbers of unnecessary examination centres. Therefore, special inspection of such schools should be done by the Tehsil-level committees and it should be ensured that no school is able to register more than its actual prescribed seating capacity while vying to become an exam centre. No school should also be able to mark lesser holding capacity as compared to the available seating capacity, the missive, a copy of which is with HT, dictated.

Last year, there was arbitrariness observed in the districts in determining the centres for the board exams. The UP Board headquarters had made 1,017 government, 3,537 government-aided and 3,310 unaided schools as centres through a dedicated software. However, the numbers were reduced from the districts to 566 government and 3,479 government-aided schools. Interestingly, the number of unaided centres was increased to 4,220, records show.

More than 54 lakh students are registered to appear in the UP Board’s High School and Intermediate examination-2025.

A total of 54,32,519 students have registered including 27,41,674 in High School and 26,90,845 in Intermediate classes in over 27,000 schools affiliated to the UP Board.

For the 2024 UP Board Exams, a total of 55,25,342 students including 2,947,335 in Class 10 and 25,78,007 in Class 12 were registered.