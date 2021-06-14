Local bodies to transfer central funds to govt for buying covid-19 vaccine

Moga Even as the Centre has promised free vaccine to state governments, local body institutions under the rural development and panchayat department in the state are passing resolutions to handover Central ‘untied funds’ meant for development of rural areas to the state government for procurement of Covid-19 vaccine. The Centre has released ‘untied funds’ of ₹205 crore to Punjab last month to distribute it to local bodies for the development of rural areas.

All five block samitis in Moga have passed such resolutions and the zila parishad is scheduled to pass it on Tuesday.

Rural development and panchayat department officials say the government had told districts to transfer rural development funds of the 15th Finance Commission of the Centre for vaccine procurement in a video conference, a few days ago. Top officials of the department had also held a meeting with representatives of zila parishads and block samitis in Moga.

“The department has sent a pro forma for passing the resolution. Zila parishad and block samitis have to write just their name and amount of funds,” said an official.

Inderjit Singh, chairman, zila parishad, Moga, said, “Rural development and panchayat department director had visited Moga on June 5, and verbally directed us to transfer funds for vaccine procurement.”

Jagjit Singh Bal, DDPO, Moga, said, “Almost all block samitis have passed such resolutions. The meeting pertaining to the resolution of the zila parishad will be held on Tuesday. The gram panchayats are also doing this gradually.”

Subhash Chander, ADC (D), Moga, said, “The department had asked us to get such resolutions passed in a meeting via video conference. The Centre has decided to provide vaccines to states free of cost, but the state government is yet to issue any direction. If the government directs not to pass such resolutions, we will not do it.”

Barjinder Singh, alias Makhan Brar, youth leader, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), said, “The money is supposed to be spent on rural infrastructure development. Instead of sending verbal orders, the government should work through written orders.”

Seema Jain, additional chief secretary of the department, said, “The matter of utilisation of ‘untied funds’ for procurement of vaccine was under consideration. There is no official order yet. Some blocks may have passed such resolutions, but it does not mean that we are using their money for vaccine procurement, as the Centre has made it free for all states. The passing of a resolution does not mean that the money has been transferred.”