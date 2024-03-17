Lok Sabha election: Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar go to polls on April 26

Ghaziabad/Noida Ghaziabad district magistrate Indra Vikram Singh held a press conference on Saturday as the Election Commission of India announced dates for the Lok Sabha polls. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Saturday announced that Uttar Pradesh is one of three states in which the Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1, with the counting of votes on June 4. As per the EC schedule, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar districts will go to polls on April 26 — the second phase of the elections.

With the announcement of the election dates, the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force, officials said.

“We have started an effective campaign across the corporation area to remove publicity material, banners, posters, wall paintings and other types of advertisements. The entire spaces will be cleared in a day or two and it will also be ensured that no such material is put up again,” said Ghaziabad municipal commissioner Vikramaditya Malik.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced that incumbent MP Dr Mahesh Sharma will contest from the Gautam Budh Nagar seat. He will face off against Dr Mahendra Singh Nagar from the Samajwadi Party.

No major party has announced candidates from the Ghaziabad seat so far.

According to the EC schedule, the notification of the election for Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar — along with the western UP districts of Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, and Mathura — will be issued on March 28.

The last date for the filing of nominations will be April 4, with the scrutiny of nominations to be held a day later. April 8 will be the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

Earlier on January 23, the Ghaziabad district administration finalised the electoral rolls, with the district logging 2,726,132 voters, including 212,713 new voters. “We have 841 polling centres and 3,197 polling booths for the elections. We have also decided to deploy 27 zonal magistrates and 194 sector magistrates to oversee the election arrangements,” Ghaziabad district magistrate Indra Vikram Singh said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in Gautam Budh Nagar, officials said that the administration has set up 1,804 polling booths. Additionally, the district administration ordered the setting up of 22 auxiliary polling booths in the Noida and Dadri assembly constituencies as both seats exceeded the number of voters permitted (1,525).

The constituency has 18,30,966 registered voters — including 7,59,418 in Noida, 7,04,502 in Dadri and 3,67,046 in Jewar, as per the official figures.