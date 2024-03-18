 Lok Sabha polls: Of 4.7k polling booths in Prayagraj, 395 declared sensitive - Hindustan Times
Lok Sabha polls: Of 4.7k polling booths in Prayagraj, 395 declared sensitive

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Mar 18, 2024 05:08 PM IST

During Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj district, 395 sensitive polling booths will have additional security arrangements, informed district magistrate.

During the Lok Sabha elections-2024, voting will be held at 4,712 polling booths of a total of 2,241 polling stations in Prayagraj district. In all, 395 booths in the district are sensitive and additional security arrangements will be made here, informed district magistrate/district election officer Navneet Singh Chahal.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
In Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency, 107 polling stations are sensitive, including 30 polling booths in Phaphamau Assembly area, 20 polling booths in Soraon Assembly area, 16 in Phulpur Assembly area, 17 in Allahabad West Assembly area and 24 polling booths in Allahabad North Assembly area.

Likewise, in the Allahabad parliamentary constituency, there are a total of 53 sensitive polling booths in Meja, 83 in Karachana, 64 in Allahabad South, 18 in Bara and 16 polling booths in Koraon Assembly area.

Voting will also be held at 17 sensitive polling booths in Pratappur assembly constituency and 37 in Handia assembly constituency falling under the Bhadohi Lok Sabha constituency, and here too, there will be additional security arrangements, officials said.

Monday, March 18, 2024
