Lok Sabha polls: Women outnumber men in voting on Allahabad seat

Women voters outnumbered their male counterparts in exercising their franchise on the Allahabad parliamentary seat of Prayagraj, voting for which was held on May 25 under the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha Polls-2024. However, on the Phulpur seat, more men voted than women, records of the Election Commission of India (ECI) show.

Voting data shows that women outvoted men by 0.47% on the Allahabad seat.

If one takes the gender-wise break-up of voting into consideration for the 10 assembly areas falling under the Allahabad and Phulpur seats, it shows that the women of Meja and Koraon assembly constituencies under Allahabad Parliamentary seat, and Phaphamau, and Soraon assembly constituencies under the Phulpur parliamentary seat, beat the men in voting.

On the contrary, the other six constituencies showed a higher vote percentage of men than women.

According to the ECI data, in the voting for Allahabad parliamentary seat, the share of votes of women voters was 52.08% while that of men was just 51.61%. In the Meja assembly constituency of Allahabad parliamentary seat, women voted enthusiastically. Here the polling percentage of women was registered at 55.11% against just 50.27% by men.

Women’s participation in voting was higher as compared to men in four assembly constituencies of the district, but in Meja, the difference in votes between men and women was as high as 4.84%.

Even in the Koraon Assembly constituency of Allahabad parliamentary seat, women voted 4.06% more than men. Here the voting percentage of men was 55.01% and that of women was 59.07%.

The Phulpur Lok Sabha seat on the other hand saw the polling percentage of men to be more than that of women with 49.30% of male voters exercising their franchise, whereas the women’s polling percentage was recorded at 48.45%.

In Phaphamau and Soraon assembly constituencies of Phulpur Lok Sabha seat, the voting percentage of women was more than that of men. The voting percentage of men in the Phaphamau assembly constituency remained 52.48% whereas that of women was recorded at 53.77%.

Simiarly, in Soraon assembly seat of Phulpur parliamentary constituency, 54.56% of the total eligible male voters voted while the polling percentage of women remained at 56.53%.