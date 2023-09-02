Loknath, Ghantaghar set for a makeover to attract tourists

PRAYAGRAJ: The charming old city lanes and bylanes of Chowk, including the renowned Loknath and the vicinity of Ghantaghar (Clocktower), celebrated for their delectable local cuisine, affordable shopping, and authentic Allahabadi culture, may soon become magnets for tourists if all goes according to plan. Loknath market (HT Photo)

Under the ‘Swadesh Darshan scheme’ by the Government of India, these historic city areas will undergo development, welcoming both domestic and international tourists to explore the streets of Chowk and immerse themselves in the rich heritage of Prayagraj, as per district officials.

A team from the ‘Swadesh Darshan Yojana’ presented their proposal to boost tourism in the district, including the rejuvenation of these areas, ahead of Mahakumbh-2025, to District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri on Friday. The team envisions a revitalisation budget of approximately ₹70 crore for Chowk.

During his presentation under the ‘Swadesh Darshan Yojana,’ Pawan Kumar outlined plans for the makeover, extending it to the historical neighbourhoods of Loknath and Ghantaghar. These areas will feature artistic representations of cultural heritage adorning their walls. An exciting addition to this transformation will be the consolidation of renowned local eateries from the old city and contemporary restaurants from Civil Lines onto a unified platform, according to the official.

This initiative aims to establish a delectable food trail that showcases Prayagraj’s culinary diversity, he added. Additionally, plans for beautifying the riverbank ghats, spanning from Baluaghat to the majestic Naini bridge, are part of the initiative. This comprehensive plan envisions welcoming entrance gates and comfortable seating arrangements along the well-paved riverfront.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Chief Development Officer (CDO) Gaurav Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Mahaveer Koujalagi, Deputy Director of Tourism Biresh Kumar, and Regional Tourism Officer Kirtiman Srivastava.

It is important to note that the Union Ministry of Tourism launched its flagship ‘Swadesh Darshan’ scheme in 2014-15. Under this scheme, financial assistance was provided to state governments, UT administrations, and central agencies for the development of tourism infrastructure at various destinations, subject to fund availability, submission of detailed project reports, adherence to scheme guidelines, and utilization of previously released funds.

The Union Ministry of Tourism has now revamped its Swadesh Darshan scheme as SD2.0 with the aim of developing sustainable and responsible destinations, following a tourist and destination-centric approach. The government has identified 15 states across the country to be promoted as part of India’s new domestic tourism policy. This policy moves away from theme-based tourist circuits and focuses on reviving destination tourism. Some of the prominent places identified include -- Jhansi, Chitrakoot, and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Gwalior and Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh, and Ajanta and Ellora in Maharashtra.

