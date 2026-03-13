Bhubaneswar, Alleged shortage of LPG cylinders triggered protests and road blockades in several parts of Odisha on Friday, with consumers complaining about delays in receiving refilled cooking gas cylinders. LPG shortage sparks protests, road blockades in parts of Odisha

Long queues were seen outside LPG distribution centres across the state as people waited for refills, often days after booking.

In Jajpur town, residents blocked a road by placing empty LPG cylinders after a local distributor shut its office, displaying a "No Stock Today" notice.

Consumers alleged that the distributor had deliberately stopped supplying cylinders to sell them at higher prices in the black market.

"I booked a cylinder five days ago. The distributor asked me to come today, but the office was closed when I arrived," said a consumer waiting outside the agency.

In Keonjhar district, residents blocked the Keonjhar–Sanaghagara road over the scarcity of LPG cylinders, disrupting vehicular movement for some time.

Personnel from Keonjhar town police station reached the spot and held discussions with the protestors, following which the blockade was withdrawn, an officer said.

"Our distributor is unable to provide adequate cylinders, and we are struggling to cook food for our families," said a protesting woman.

After police intervention, the distributor agreed to supply filled cylinders to consumers according to the waiting list, officials said.

Queues were also reported outside LPG agencies in several other places, including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Kendrapara and Sambalpur.

Meanwhile, civil supplies officials conducted raids in Jharsuguda district and seized 92 cylinders, including 29 filled ones, allegedly hoarded, an officer said.

The shortage has forced many households to switch to alternative cooking methods. In rural areas, people have begun using firewood, kerosene, coal and dried cow dung, while some urban households have turned to induction cooktops and other electrical appliances.

The sudden rise in demand has also led to a shortage of such appliances in the market, with induction cooktops reportedly going out of stock on several e-commerce platforms.

The LPG crunch has also affected eateries in some cities, with some hotels and restaurants reducing their menu and others raising prices.

However, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister K C Patra said on Thursday that adequate stock of cooking gas and fuel was available in the state.

He urged people not to panic and directed officials to remain vigilant to ensure consumers do not face hardship. District collectors have been asked to submit daily reports on the supply situation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.