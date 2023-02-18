Home / Cities / Others / LU inks MoU with Nat’l Bureau of Fish Genetic Resource

LU inks MoU with Nat’l Bureau of Fish Genetic Resource

others
Updated on Feb 18, 2023 04:15 PM IST

The NBFGR -- under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) -- coordinates and monitor the research and academic programmes in fisheries.

The MoU will help the Zoology department students of LU to benefit from the expertise of NBFGR. (HT Photo)
The MoU will help the Zoology department students of LU to benefit from the expertise of NBFGR. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW In a bid to provide academic exposure and job opportunity to its students, Lucknow University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the city-based National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resource (NBFGR).

The NBFGR -- under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) -- coordinates and monitor the research and academic programmes in fisheries. It is dedicated to the preservation and study of fish genetic resources. Therefore, the MoU will help the Zoology department students of LU to benefit from the expertise of NBFGR.

The pact was signed by Professor Alok Kumar Rai, Vice-Chancellor, LU, and Dr Uttam Kumar Sarkar, director, ICAR–NBFGR. As part of the pact, NBFGR will provide research and innovation support and academic extensions for educational purposes to zoology students. Besides, both institutions will provide academic exposure, learning and job opportunities for the mutual benefit of their students, said Durgesh Srivastava, LU spokesperson.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out